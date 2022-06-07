9th Turkish-Dutch bilateral meeting set for Wednesday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (R) meets Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (L) after the Extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Belgium on March 04, 2022 (AA)

The ninth edition of a conference meant to boost bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and the Netherlands is set to take place Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The ninth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference will be co-chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

The conference will feature five working groups on the subjects of Turkish-EU relations, the Turkish-Dutch community, counter-terrorism, energy, and climate.

Çavuşoğlu and Hoekstra will also have an in-person meeting where they will discuss bilateral ties, Turkish-EU relations, and regional developments, the ministry added.

In January 2021, due to pandemic measures, the eighth meeting was held through videoconference.

Seven Wittenburg Conferences have so far been held since a 2008 agreement between Ankara and Amsterdam "aiming at ensuring the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation."