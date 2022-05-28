Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in east

Turkish security forces have launched another anti-terrorism operation in the country's east, the Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The operation, Eren Abluka-13 (Muş-Şenyayla) Martyr Gendarmerie Lt. Ismail Moray, started in the Muş province with 565 security personnel, said a ministry statement.

The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.

On the first day of the operation, Turkish forces found six terrorist hideouts and 17 foxholes in Şenyayla in the Muş province.

Security forces also seized a large amount of weapons, ammunition, food, survival supplies, and organizational documents belonging to terrorists.

Turkey initiated the operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.