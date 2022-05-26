Turkish soldier killed by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier taking part in the Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq was killed in firing by the PKK terror group, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the terrorists targeted one of the military bases in the region and Private Mehmet Meral lost his life.

"We express our condolences and patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," the statement read.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said more than 100 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized as part of the cross-border operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's Metina region.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkey.