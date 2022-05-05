Erdoğan talks with 21 leaders during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with the leaders of 21 countries and the UN chief during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met in the Turkish capital Ankara on April 25. They reaffirmed their "common objective" of ending the war in Ukraine "as soon as possible."

During Ramadan, Erdoğan held three phone conversations with Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin, two with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and one with Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer.

Erdoğan discussed a wide range of issues with the leaders, especially bilateral relations, the Russian war in Ukraine, and regional issues.

In his phone call with Putin, the Turkish leader said that the continuation of the positive momentum achieved in the Istanbul talks is in the interest of everyone.

With his Bulgarian, Finnish, Kazakh, and Serbian counterparts, he discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Separately, the Turkish president made 17 phone calls to global leaders during the Ramadan holiday.

Also, Erdoğan received Masrour Barzani, the premier of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), at the Dolmabahçe Palace on April 15.

Reacting to ongoing violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, Erdoğan conducted intense diplomacy to stop Israel's attacks on the occupied city on April 17-19.

He held phone calls with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and the Israeli president.

Al-Aqsa is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

On April 28, Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

As part of the two-day visit, the relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia were reviewed, and opportunities to develop cooperation were discussed. During the meetings, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

On April 30, Erdoğan spoke with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the phone.











