Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces

One more PKK terrorist has surrendered to security forces in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorist surrendered after fleeing the terror group upon persuasion efforts by police and gendarmerie forces.

The terrorist joined the terror group in 2021 and operated in both Syria and Iraq.

With the latest surrender, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 28, it added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been losing members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.