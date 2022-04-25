Trainer plane crashes in residential area in Turkey, 2 dead

A trainer plane crashed in a residential area in Turkey's northwestern Bursa province on Monday.

The flight instructor and trainee pilot were killed in the accident.

The single-engine aircraft came down in an area with multiple residential buildings, but there were no reports of any casualties on the ground.

Firefighters were on the site as flames billowed among the buildings where the plane crashed.

Police officers and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) personnel were also on the spot.