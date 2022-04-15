Turkey neutralized 339 terrorists in Eren, Eren-Winter Ops

A total of 339 PKK terrorists were neutralized in Eren and Eren-Winter Operations that ended on Thursday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said at least 1,639 caves, shelters and warehouses were also destroyed during the operations, besides seizure of arms and ammunition.

The seized items included 421 handmade explosives, 576 guns, 827 hand grenades, 3.6 million cannabis roots, 4.6 tons of marijuana, and 5.9 tons of explosive materials.

After the Eren operations, Spring-Summer "Blockade" operations were launched on Friday.

The ministry said security forces will carry out a total of 9,159 "Abluka" (Blockade) operations until Oct. 1 to eliminate terrorism during the spring-summer period.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.