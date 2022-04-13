Turkey sends 67 trucks of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since war began

Turkey has sent 67 trucks of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began late February, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency ( AFAD ), one mobile food truck besides aid arrived in war-hit Ukraine to meet the urgent needs of people.

The aid was sent as part of the humanitarian aid campaign Turkey launched on Feb. 27, three days after Russia waged war on Ukraine.

The mobile food truck served hot meals at the Siret border crossing, northeast of Romania, between March 12 and 18. As of March 20, the truck started to serve hot meals in Lviv, a city near the border with Poland in western Ukraine.

Four AFAD personnel continue their work in Siret and Lviv to discover humanitarian needs, carry out aid activities and coordinate the distribution of aid sent from Turkey.

To date, some 210,000 units of humanitarian aid materials have been distributed at the Siret border crossing.

At least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.







