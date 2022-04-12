Turkey important security point for Europe, Albanian PM says

Turkey is a very important security point for all of Europe , Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , Rama said Turkey is not a "third actor" but a strategic partner of Albania .

Asked about the influence of states such as Russia, China, Turkey, or Arab countries on the Western Balkans in the last two years, Rama said not all actors or third countries have the same impact.

Noting that Russia 's influence in the region has become a problem, especially in today's conditions, he said this shows that the European Union should bring all countries in the Western Balkans closer to itself.

Rama also underlined that they have been in friendly relations with the Gulf countries for many years.

Pointing out that Bulgaria will demand the continuation of the Albanian process separately from Germany, France and other countries if North Macedonia blocks accession negotiations in June, he expressed hope that Germany would do its part in agreeing for the Council of Europe to sit at the table to start accession negotiations with Albania.

He also noted that he expects Germany to make efforts towards visa liberalization for Kosovars.

Scholz said the integration of the Western Balkans with the EU is very important and that its realization is one of the EU's greatest tasks.

Underlining that Western Balkan countries have strategic importance for Germany, he said they are important for the stability of the region and the whole of Europe.

He said Germany is in favor of starting EU membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia as soon as possible, which he considers a "common interest."

Noting that all Western Balkan countries benefit from regional cooperation, he said he will revive the Berlin Process initiated for the Western Balkans.

He added that Albania plays a constructive role at the international level and supports the common security and foreign policy of the EU.

The Berlin Process, a diplomatic initiative linked to the future enlargement of the European Union, started with the 2014 Berlin Conference, which was followed by the 2015 Vienna Summit, the 2016 Paris Summit, the 2017 Trieste Summit, the 2018 London Summit and the 2019 Poznan Summit.







