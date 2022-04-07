Turkey reports over 9,300 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 9,354 more coronavirus cases over the past day, official data showed on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said 36 virus-related fatalities and 10,885 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours, while 215,229 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered some 147.17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.79 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.99 million are fully vaccinated. The number of booster shots given, meanwhile, has exceeded 27.67 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.16 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 495.47 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.