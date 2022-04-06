News Turkey Turkish dive team safely defuse another floating naval mine in Black Sea

Turkish dive team safely defuse another floating naval mine in Black Sea

Turkey's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Turkish special naval units have safely neutralized a floating naval mine [being spotted off the coast of the town of Kefken, 140 kilometers far away from the north-east of Istanbul] in the Black Sea.

DPA TURKEY Published April 06,2022 Subscribe