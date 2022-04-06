Turkey reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 10,314 more coronavirus cases over the past day, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry said 41 virus-related fatalities and 14,322 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours, while 220,536 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered some 147.15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Almost 57.8 million people have received a first jab, while nearly 53 million are fully vaccinated. The number of booster shots given, meanwhile, has exceeded 27.66 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.16 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 494.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.