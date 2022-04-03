Turkey reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 9,021 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the country's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry said 38 virus-related fatalities and 10,312 recoveries were also recorded in the past 24 hours and 211,068 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 147 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.78 million people have gotten a first vaccine jab, while over 52.98 million have been immunized the full two times. The number of booster shots given has exceeded 27.65 million.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.15 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 490.9 million cases reported, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.