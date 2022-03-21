Turkey sees over 1.5M foreign tourist arrivals in February

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey climbed to more than 1.5 million in February, according to official data released on Monday.

The number of foreigners visiting Turkey was 1.54 million in February, up 186.5% from the same month of previous year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry data.

Istanbul , Turkey's biggest city by population, was the primary point of border entry for foreigners last month with 956,482 visitors using it.

It was followed by the northwestern city Edirne with 181,665 foreigners and the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with 131,960 visitors.