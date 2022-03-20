Turkish envoy reiterates support for unity, prosperity of Iraq

The Turkish ambassador to Iraq has over the past days held talks with several Iraqi officials, reiterating his country's support for the unity and prosperity of Iraq.

About his meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, a former prime minister and leader of the State of Law Coalition, in Baghdad, Ali Rıza Güney tweeted on Sunday: "Our message is clear: Turkey supports the unity, integrity and prosperity of Iraq."

Earlier, he met Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Shiite National Wisdom Movement; Haider al-Abadi, former prime minister and Nasr (Victory) Coalition leader.

The Turkish ambassador also visited Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Shiite Conquest Coalition (Fatah Alliance) three days ago, and Alaa al-Rikabi, leader of the Imtidad (Extension) Coalition.

He also met Ahmed al-Mutairi, head of the political body of Sadrist movement.

Regarding his meeting with Hamid Naeem al-Ghazi, the secretary-general of the Council of Ministers, he said they talked about bilateral cooperation opportunities in the field of trade and investment.

Turmoil in the country continues since the October 2021 general elections as negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority coalition.

A session of parliament is scheduled for March 26 to elect a new president, who has to name a prime minister backed by the largest bloc.









