Turkey reports more than 13,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 13,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 85 virus-related fatalities and 14,263 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours and as many as 262,116 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 146.44 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.75 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while 52.92 million have been immunized twice.

As the virus seems to be receding, Turkey scrapped its outdoor mask mandate in early March, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.07 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 470.05 million cases reported, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.