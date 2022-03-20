Turkey condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Turkey has condemned the drone and rocket attacks on multiple locations in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

"These terror attacks that aim to disturb the peace and stability in our region and that are also in contravention of the international law are totally unacceptable. We are in solidarity with Saudi Arabia on this," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Early Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said air defenses had intercepted a ballistic missile and nine drones fired by Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia.