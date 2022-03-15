TURKEY CALLS FOR PROTECTION OF WOMEN, CHILDREN IN UKRAINE AMID RUSSIAS WAR

Turkey on Monday called for the protection of women and children in the ongoing war in Ukraine .

Addressing at the 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at UN , Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanık stressed that women and girls around the world have suffered disproportionately from the impacts of wars for years and continue to be excluded from political dialogue, peace processes and decision-making.

Yanık's speech was delivered on behalf of the MIKTA countries-Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia.

Turning to Russia 's war on Ukraine, the minister stressed that the war's main victims are women and children, and called for maximum restraints to be implemented in Ukraine to protect women and children.

"Safe passage for all civilians fleeing this aggression must be facilitated. Rapid and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance for those unable to flee Ukraine must be guaranteed," she added.

Yanık also urged the international community to work for world peace.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 596 civilians have been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Some 2.8 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.





