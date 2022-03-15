'Diplomacy forums should discuss world dominated by peace, not war'

The chairman of the Anatolian Lions Businessmen Association (ASKON) hailed last week's Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey , saying diplomacy forums should discuss "a world dominated by peace and not war."

In an exclusive interview, Orhan Aydın told Anadolu Agency that it was "very important" that the Antalya province hosted a significant number of diplomats and representatives from around the world.

Citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war , Aydın said the crisis between the two countries is also "affecting" Turkey in economic terms.

Expressing hope for a solution to end the war, Aydın expressed his desire to discuss "a world dominated by peace and not war" during such diplomacy forums.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 636 civilians have been killed and 1,125 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.

While the European Union, US, and others have imposed sanctions on Russia, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations there.

Aydın underscored the importance of the economy in case of a rise in the global population, adding that "Turkey is at the forefront of countries that play a significant role, especially in its region."

"We are talking about a country that has become an economically significant actor in important sectors, especially in Europe, the Balkans, and among North African countries," he noted.

He said he could see the Antalya Diplomacy Forum becoming a much bigger forum to be followed by world economies, a part of the global agenda, making headlines on global news channels.

The three-day high-level Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya ended on Sunday. The event brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations.

Anadolu Agency was the event's global communication partner.

During the forum, ASKON's Aydın said he had the opportunity to meet with many heads of state and foreign ministers. In panels and one-on-one meetings, Aydın said he conveyed his organization's requests to foreign officials and also heard their expectations from the association.

In meetings on the sidelines of the forum, ASKON also took note of the expectations of the officials from Turkey as well as from the Turkish business world.

Aydın stressed that at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, commercial diplomacy, simultaneously with political diplomacy, was also conducted.

"Today, we can see that all of the important projects in the world are carried out via diplomacy and management," he added.

Founded in 1998, ASKON is a non-governmental organization, aiming to expand the competitive capacity of its members and Turkey, according to its website.

With at least 35 branches and representatives in and outside of Turkey and representing over 8,000 businessmen and more than 100 sectors in the country, the Turkish business organization is also striving to contribute to the global economy.







