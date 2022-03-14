TURKISH, GREEK LEADERS TALKS CRUCIAL FOR IMPROVING ANKARAS RELATIONS WITH EU

The EU on Monday welcomed the latest talks between Turkish and Greek leaders, voicing hope that relations between the countries will continue to improve.

Sunday's negotiations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are "important in the framework of the ongoing normalization of the relations between the European Union and Turkey , and its member states of the European Union and Turkey," Peter Stano , European Commission foreign affairs spokesperson, told reporters.

He stressed that the European Union "can only encourage such meetings" because only in talks and in mutual engagement can they "solve the open issue."

"We hope that the trend of the normalization of the relations will continue," Stano added.

Meeting in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdoğan and Mitsotakis discussed bilateral relations, as well regional and global developments, including Russia 's war on Ukraine .

They agreed to work to improve bilateral ties and to focus on a positive agenda.

Reiterating Turkey's hopes to turn a new page in bilateral ties, Erdoğan told Mitsotakis he maintains a belief in progress in Aegean Sea-related issues, the fight against terrorism, and illegal migration.

He added that issues can be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue and thus the two neighbors should always maintain dialogue, not only in times of crisis.



