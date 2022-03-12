Turkish Airlines cancels over 400 flights due to snow in Istanbul

Turkey 's flag carrier has canceled 407 flights scheduled for Saturday as heavy snowfall hit Istanbul .

As many as 357 flights to and from Istanbul Airport were canceled, of which 105 were on international routes, according to a statement by Turkish Airlines .

Another 50 flights from Sabiha Gökçen Airport , Istanbul's main air hub on the city's Asian side, were also canceled, it added.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Airport Operator IGA boosted measures to prevent interruptions in travel and operations due to the snowfall.

According to a statement by IGA, flights at Istanbul Airport were reduced by 30% due to the weather conditions.

Operations at Istanbul Airport, where the heavy snowfall has continued uninterruptedly, especially on the apron, runway and taxiways, operations continue with no problems, except for some canceled flights.

Passengers whose flights have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions are advised to check with their airline for their flight information before arriving at Istanbul Airport.





