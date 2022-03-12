Turkey reports 20,465 daily coronavirus cases, 132 COVID-related deaths

Turkey reported 20,465 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

According to the Health Ministry, 132 related deaths and 42,751 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 318,846 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 146.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.73 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while nearly 52.9 million have been immunized twice.

As the virus seems to be receding, last week Turkey scrapped the outdoor mask mandate, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 455.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.