One-third of world being represented at Antalya Diplomacy Forum: Turkey

Over one-third of the world is being represented at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Turkish foreign minister said Friday.

The event has gathered participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in his opening address.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, convened under the theme of "Recoding Diplomacy," will address the challenges of the next years, he said.

"In the coming years, we will have to tackle the risk of the post-colonial system crumbling in the entire world. This would be a catastrophe because the existing institutions and mechanisms are already unable to meet our needs," said Çavuşoğlu.

"For instance, eruption of conflicts cannot be prevented. And the ongoing ones cannot be resolved," he added.

With global inequality further deepening, there is a need to resolve emerging tensions, manage change, facilitate adaptation, and promote cooperation, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Also needed is "a new language and a new understanding through digital capabilities. We need to spread messages in the most convincing manner while fighting against disinformation," he further said.

"But most importantly, we need to put diplomacy at the service of peace and development."