Turkiye’s 6th National Antarctic Science Expedition team due back home

Wrapping up an epic 46-day journey, Turkey's sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition team is set to come home on Tuesday.

Since Jan. 22, the 20-person science team has covered 36,000 kilometers (22,370 miles) with 20 helicopter operations, 100 hours of boat operations, and 18 hours of field study.

Their studies included 14 projects examining sea and lake sediments, microorganism samples, cosmic particle studies, as well as insolation and albedometer (radiation reflection) studies.

Participants gathered 400 lichens and 35 kilograms (77 pounds) of rock samples belonging to 120 species in 14 projects, water, sediment, and microorganism samples from seas and lakes, cosmic particle research for atmosphere research, and other samples and data.