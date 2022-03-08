Turkey reports over 37,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 37,407 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, 130 related deaths and 69,294 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 365,005 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered more than 146 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.72 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.87 million have been immunized twice.

As the virus seems to be receding, last week Turkiye scrapped the outdoor mask mandate, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 448 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.