Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in southeast

Turkish security forces have launched another anti-terrorism operation in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The operation, Eren Kis-29 (Mardin-Bagok) Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Corporal Hakan Ocalan, started in Mardin province with 571 security personnel, the ministry said in a statement.

The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country with the support of people, it added.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year and named them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.