Russian aggression against Ukraine protested across Turkey

Dozens of Turks and Ukrainians staged demonstrations Saturday across Turkey to protest the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Members of the Free Thought and Educational Rights Society (Ozgurder) held a protest outside the Russian Embassy in the capital of Ankara and condemned the Russian attacks.

Ozgurder's representative, Yusuf Ahmet Kaya, accused Moscow of "hypocrisy" and argued that the West abandoned Ukrainians in their struggle.

The Association for Human Rights and Solidarity for the Oppressed (Mazlumder), also joined the protest with their Ankara branch director, Osman Yurt, who said the Russian intervention was "unacceptable."

"War is the worst choice for humanity," he said, adding that developments pointed to the collapse of the international system because a member of the UN Security Council was intervening against another UN member.

Ukrainians living in the western Izmir province also issued a statement in support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of their country.

Protesters, including members of the Association of Ukrainians in Izmir, chanted slogans for their country and carried banners that read: "No to War", "Stop your attacks, Russia!"

The head of the association, Olena Ozbek, said Russia was targeting kindergartens and hospitals.

"How many more should be killed for the world to stop his? Where are the promises, guarantees made to the state of Ukraine?," she asked, and demanded the toughest sanctions on Russia.

Ukrainian Nina Leonita said in tears that her parents, along with three nephews, were living in Ukraine and she was constantly worried about their safety.

"This is a political war," she said, adding that the military conflict was not the choice of Ukrainians nor Russians.

A group of Ukrainians residing in the Mugla province also protested, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and carrying banners that demanded an end to the war.

Iryna Demiroglu, speaking on behalf of protesters, said Russia sought to eradicate the Ukrainian state and capture its territories but Kyiv was determined to protect its soil.

In the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, a group of Ukrainian citizens and Crimeans gathered in the Fatih Beyazit Square and protested the military conflict.

Anzhala Pelit, a Ukrainian, said she was extremely worried that she lost contact with relatives in Ukraine and encouraged the world to support Ukraine.

Putin ordered the military intervention on Thursday, after a month-long buildup of thousands of troops around Ukraine.

Western countries have responded with fury, and have announced sanctions against Moscow. They have also pledged economic and military support for Kyiv.