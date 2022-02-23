Turkey launches new anti-terror operation in southeast

Turkish security forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the southeastern Elazığ province, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

A total of 870 security personnel will take part in the operation, called Eren Winter-26 Martyr Gendarmerie Lieutenant Colonel Alim Yılmaz Operation, the ministry said in a written statement.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to neutralize the terrorists with the "search-find-destroy" tactic and reinforce the peace and security environment in the region by preventing their preparations for attack, said the statement.

The operation, which aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, will continue decisively with the support of the citizens, it added.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year and named them after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.