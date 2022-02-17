2 more Kurdish families join anti-PKK sit-in protest in southeast Turkey

Two more Kurdish families joined a sit-in protest in southeastern Diyarbakır province against the PKK terror group in hopes of being reunited with their beloved who was abducted by the terror group.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, families have camped for 899 days outside the Diyarbakır offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). Turkey's government said the party has links to the PKK.

Father Ashat Akin joined because his son, Cetin, was forcibly recruited by the PKK in 2010.

He said he had not heard from his son for years and urged him to surrender to security forces. Cetin was kidnapped in the Semdinli district of southeastern Hakkari province when he was 12.

"I want my son from HDP," he said. "The HDP took him to the PKK. We miss him very much."

Bedriye Uslu joined the protest because her son, Mahmut, was kidnapped in 2010 in Diyarbakır.

She said Mahmut was tricked into the mountains through HDP supporters when he was 18.

Uslu said she would take part in the protest until she is united with Mahmut.

Demonstrations have spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şirnak, and Hakkari.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

State prosecutors have filed a case with Turkey's top court to close the HDP because of its reported terrorism ties.