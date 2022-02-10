Turkey registers over 98,600 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 98,600 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry confirmed 98,602 infections, 264 related deaths, and 87,932 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 450,044 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 143.65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.54 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.58 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 25.97 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.78 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 404.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.