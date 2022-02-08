20 FETO-linked terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

At least 20 people were arrested in Turkey over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup of 2016, security sources said on Tuesday.

Eight of them were arrested in the central Konya province as part of an investigation into the terror group's infiltration of the armed forces.

Eleven more suspects, including prison guards, were arrested in the southeastern Gaziantep province as part of a probe into the terror group.

A former police officer, identified only by the initials S.K., was arrested by security forces in the northwestern Edirne province while attempting to cross into Greece. He was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 21 people, including three lawyers, with suspected ties to the terror group. Simultaneous operations were launched in various districts of Ankara to arrest the suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.