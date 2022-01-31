Turkey reports over 93,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey reported more than 93,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

The Health Ministry recorded 93,261 infections, 182 deaths, and 93,438 recoveries over the past day.

Also, some 435,513 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, Turkey has also administered more than 141.98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest official data.

Some 57.4 million people have gotten their first vaccine jab, while over 52.39 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added. Turkey has also given third booster shots to nearly 25 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed almost 5.66 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with around 375.5 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.