Turkey reports over 65,000 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey reported more than 65,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The Health Ministry recorded 65,503 new cases, 185 deaths, and 75,422 recoveries over the past day. Also, 391,281 virus tests were done in the last 24 hours.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 140.74 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.3 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 52.2 million have received the second shot, the latest ministry data showed. Turkey has also given third booster shots to 24.2 million people.