Turkey starts new anti-terror operation in eastern Bingol province

Turkish security forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the eastern Bingöl province, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

A total of 960 security personnel, including gendarmerie forces and 71 operational teams will take part in Operation Eren Winter-16 (Bingöl-Sağgöze) Martyr Gendarmerie Major Adil Karagöz, the ministry said in a statement.

Eren Winter Operations, being carried out to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, continue successfully with the support of people, the statement added.

In 2021, Turkey initiated Operations Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.