Turkey reports nearly 70,000 daily coronavirus infections

Turkey has administered more than 139.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

More than 57.2 million people have received a first jab, while over 52 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The country has also given third booster shots to more than 23.5 million people.

Separately, the ministry confirmed 69,658 new coronavirus infections , 157 related deaths, and 77,612 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 418,253 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the lifting of quarantine requirements for people with three vaccine shots if they come into contact with people who test positive for the virus.

The PCR test requirement for those who come into contact with others infected with the virus was also lifted. "From now on, PCR tests will only be done on people showing symptoms," he said.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.5 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 331 million cases confirmed worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.