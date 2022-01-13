Turkey reports over 75,000 new COVID cases

Turkey confirmed 75,564 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths and 51,675 recoveries over the past day. As many as 410,116 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

To stem infection, the country administered over 138.32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to the latest figures.

More than 57.2 million people have gotten their first jab, while over 52.05 million are fully vaccinated. Booster shots have been given to more than 22.77 million people.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus has claimed nearly 5.51 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 317.48 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.