Another family joins anti-PKK protest in southeastern Turkey

One more family on Thursday joined the ongoing sit-in against the PKK terror group in southeastern Turkey.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group have been camping outside the Diyarbakir offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government says has links with the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Lirnak and Hakkari.

Çiğdem Adak, who came from the southeastern Şanlıurfa province, joined the protest in Diyarbakır for her son, Enes, who was taken away by the PKK terror group when he was 17 years old.

Adak said her son was taken to the mountains from the Siverek district.

Noting that children and youth were being deceived by the terror group, Adak said: "I want my child back from HDP."

"Son, don't be afraid, the state is always with us. Find a way, and run away," she added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.