Turkish police seize over 16,000 historical artifacts in capital

Turkish police seized over 16,000 historical artifacts in the capital Ankara on Monday, according to security sources.

A total of 16,398 ancient coins and 399 jewelries were confiscated when the anti-smuggling police stopped a vehicle in the Mamak district upon a tip-off, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The driver, who has been arrested, will be sent to a local courthouse after police procedures.

The historical artifacts, found to be belonging to the Byzantine, Roman, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, will be delivered to the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.