Turkey nabs 2 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Two suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were nabbed in northwestern Turkey while trying to escape to Greece, security sources said on Monday.

Security forces stopped a car in the Kesan district of the Edirne province and detained the suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, identified only by the initials M.D. and T.Y., are former police officers. They were later remanded in custody by a local court.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.