Turkey reports more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases

The Turkish Health Ministry reported more than 66,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time it has risen above the 60,000 mark in nine months.

To stem the virus' spread, the country has also administered more than 134.19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, said new ministry figures.

At least 57 million people have gotten the first jab, while over 51.7 million have been fully vaccinated, the ministry said. Turkiye has given third booster shots to more than 20.3 million people.

The ministry reported 66,467 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths, and 29,316 recoveries over the past day. Also, some 417,787 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a Tweet that the spread of the omicron variant had triggered an increase in the count of COVID-19 cases, but that this rise was not at an alarming level.