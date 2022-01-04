Türkiye preparing to buy 5 airplanes to fight wildfires

Türkiye is preparing to buy five amphibious airplanes to fight wildfires, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Upon the request of the General Directorate of Forestry, the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries initiated the procurement process.

Since aircraft used in wildfires have high cost, and it is difficult to find manufactured ones ready for use, Türkiye also opened six tenders to rent a total of 20 airplanes and 55 helicopters to be used in 2022-2024.

Since the wildfires of last summer, Türkiye has been trying to purchase, rent and modernize its fleet to combat fires.