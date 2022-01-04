Türkiye 'neutralized' 1,140 terrorists in 2021: Minister

Turkish forces neutralized a total of 1,140 terrorists, including members of the PKK/KCK, Daesh/ISIS and leftist groups, in nationwide operations in 2021, the country's deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

İsmail Çataklı made the remarks at a press conference in the capital Ankara. He briefed the media on ongoing anti-terror operations and Turkiye's efforts against irregular migration.

The figure includes 84 senior figures, 11 of whom were on the red list, two on blue, five green, 24 orange and 35 in the gray category of the ministry's wanted terrorist list. Red is the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In 2021, the minister said, Turkish security forces carried out 143,321 anti-terror operations-124,159 in rural areas and 19,162 in urban areas.

There are fewer than 156 PKK terrorists left in the mountains, Çataklı added.

He said security forces persuaded 200 terrorists to give up arms and surrender last year, while only 51 people joined the terror group.

Forces destroyed 1,548 caves, shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, and confiscated 1,005 weapons, including rockets, mortars and rocket launchers, hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices, according to the minister.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Referring to the fight against irregular migration, he said 162,996 irregular migrants and 7,918 facilitators were held last year. As many as 19,695 people were also rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command, Çataklı added.