Over 131.1M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 131.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

More than 56.89 million people have received a first jab, while over 51.56 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 18.68 million people.

The ministry also confirmed 39,681 new COVID-19 infections, 139 deaths, and 24,854 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 369,647 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.