Over 126.5M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 126.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

More than 56.7 million people have received a first jab, while over 51.2 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 15.82 million people.

The ministry also confirmed 19,095 new coronavirus infections, 179 related deaths, and 22,816 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 352,438 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.37 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 276.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.