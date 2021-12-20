Turkish firm offers modular construction solutions for disaster victims

Dorce Prefabrik, a Turkish construction company, offers modern modular construction solutions for public housing, disaster relief, and livestock, it said in a statement on Monday.

The firm said it was continuing its efforts as part of a project involving Turkey's government-backed housing agency TOKI and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to build village homes and barns for the victims of a 2020 earthquake in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

It noted that it was pursuing construction activities simultaneously at 74 different sites in the provinces of Malatya, Van, and Adiyaman as part of the project, undertaking turnkey contracting that includes infrastructure and superstructure.

The company engages in prefabricated modular rapid mass housing projects, low-price prefabricated modular housing projects, and medium- and high-quality housing projects by using its ability to move rapidly under difficult and diverse geographical conditions.