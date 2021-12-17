Bootleg alcohol kills 22 in Istanbul, 16 others in critical condition

 Contact Us
Agencies and A News
Published December 17,2021
At least 22 people died and 16 others were in critical condition in hospital after consuming bootleg alcohol in Istanbul, the local governor's office said on Friday, adding that four people had been arrested over the matter.

Turkish authorities have recently intensified a crackdown on bootleg alcohol ahead of New Year celebrations, carrying out many operations nationwide targeting sellers and distributors.

In a statement, the Istanbul governor's office said 11 of those who died were foreign nationals as well as five of those hospitalised. It said a total of 46 people had been admitted to hospital for alcohol poisoning.