Turkish security forces arrest several Daesh/ISIS suspects

Turkish forces have arrested nine people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group , sources said on Tuesday.

The provincial anti-terror police teams arrested the suspects -- all Iraqi nationals -- in simultaneous operations in Kırşehir over their alleged terror activities in Iraq, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the raids, photographs and documents were seized showing that the suspects were active in different units of the terrorist organization in Iraq.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four-armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.







