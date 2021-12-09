2 Turkish nationals kidnapped in Sudan rescued in operation

Two Turkish citizens who were abducted earlier this week in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region were rescued through an operation conducted Thursday, an official said.

The Turkish ambassador to the North African country, Irfan Neziroğlu, told Anadolu Agency that Fırat Can Baran and Ömer Cünedioğlu , who work at a power plant in the city of al-Fashir in North Darfur state, were rescued by Sudanese security forces.

Neziroğlu said Baran, who is an engineer, and Cünedioğlu, an administrative staff member, were abducted Tuesday as they were returning home from work along with their Sudanese taxi driver by unknown gunmen.

The driver was reportedly taken to another location and beaten by the gunmen but was later released.

Thanking Sudanese officials for their efforts and cooperation in the rescue operation, Neziroğlu reported that the two men were good in health and were welcomed at a military facility in Kabkabiya district and will be brought to the capital Khartoum in the morning.