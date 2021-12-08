Turkey nabs 10 FETO terror suspects fleeing to Greece

Ten suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) trying to escape to Greece were caught in northwestern Turkey, officials and security sources said on Wednesday.

In the border province of Edirne, nine people including six FETO terror suspects were nabbed by Turkish border guards while trying to cross the frontier into Greece, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Separately, security forces arrested four FETO suspects trying to escape to Greece in a restricted military zone in Edirne's Meric district, according to security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



