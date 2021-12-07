Turkey reported 22,687 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Turkey has administered more than 121 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to the latest official figures released on Tuesday.

More than 56.42 million people have gotten a first vaccine dose, while over 50.74 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.4 million people.

Separately, the ministry recorded 22,687 new coronavirus cases, 198 deaths, and 24,366 recoveries from the virus over the past day.

As many as 355,317 virus tests were done in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.26 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 266.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.



